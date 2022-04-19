ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

1 year later, Wisconsin clergy abuse website results in 200+ accusations

By Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON (WLUK) -- Nearly a year after a special website and telephone tip line were set up, the Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has received more than 200 tips accusing more than 150 clergy...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: UW-Madison reckons with academic abuse

Academic bullying; Evers’ maps tossed; Foxconn waiting game; partisan battles in schools; no charges in Milwaukee lead poisoning probe. Of note: This week we highlight a multi-story Wisconsin State Journal investigation about academic abuse at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Reporter Kelly Meyerhofer detailed multiple recent cases of academic abuse and explored solutions for preventing future abuse. The accounts of academic bullying “show the problem extends beyond what Ph.D. candidate John Brady endured under an abusive adviser before dying by suicide in 2016,” Meyerhofer reports.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

AG hopeful Jarchow proposes law enforcement plan

MADISON (AP) -- Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow is proposing a four-pronged plan to control violent crime. Jarchow released his plan Wednesday. It would waive tuition and forgive student loans for those entering law enforcement. It would also create a statewide violent crimes task force; allow the state Justice Department to directly charge offenders in gun cases; and fund mental health initiatives for students and train police officers stationed in schools.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case

MADISON (AP) -- Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin made their case at a public hearing on a Republican bill that’s getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature. It's the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state’s pot laws. The bill only got a hearing...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox11online.com

2 Fox Valley women killed in central Wisconsin crash

TOWN OF FRANKFORT (WLUK) -- Two women from the Appleton area were killed in a weekend crash west of Wausau. Marathon County sheriff's officials say they were called to Highway 29, a mile west of Highway 97, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They found all three occupants of two vehicles dead.
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
B105

Wisconsin Candle Company Makes National News, Crashes Website

This is exactly the heartwarming story we need to hear about right now. A Wisconsin candle company is now known nationwide after gaining a spot on the national news. Many people and organizations have raised money for Ukraine and continue to do so. Door County Candle Company is one of those companies and now, due to their efforts, they are becoming a household name.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clergy#Doj
Law & Crime

‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox11online.com

Brown County puts focus on family in April

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- April marks Family Strengthening month in the state. On Monday, the Department of Children and Families visited Green Bay to help spread the word to prevent child abuse and neglect. At Family and Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin, an event was held to discuss the importance...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

'No Mow May' bee boosting initiative growing in Wisconsin

MADISON (AP) -- More Wisconsin communities are encouraging residents to keep their lawnmowers in the garage next month to boost the population of bees and other pollinators. Appleton became the first city to adopt the "No Mow May" initiative a couple years ago and others have followed. This year, the initiative has spread even further, to La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids and De Pere.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Doctor Among 18 Indicted In COVID-19 Healthcare Fraud Scheme, Allegedly Overbilled For COVID-19 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County doctor is one of 18 people indicted in a nationwide crackdown on COVID-19 related fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, a 47-year-old man from Arnold, is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and other insurers for patients who received COVID-19 tests at sites his company operated in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties. Elfenbein allegedly instructed his employees at Drs ERgent Care, LLC. to bill for “moderately complex office visits” on top of COVID-19 tests, meaning insurers were being billed for 30 to 59 minute-long visits for what...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Fox11online.com

Environmental group calls Mississippi River 'endangered'

(WLUK) – The Mississippi River is listed as one of the country’s “most endangered rivers” by an organization called American Rivers. It is the only Wisconsin waterway on the list of 10 rivers. “Nearly 40 percent of land in the continental United States drains into the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox11online.com

COVID-19 testing at former Appleton Office Max ending this week

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Due to a dramatic decrease in demand, COVID-19 testing will end at the former Office Max location in Appleton. The Appleton Health Department says the final day will be Friday. Testing is still available in the Appleton area. You can go online to find a location near...
APPLETON, WI
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy