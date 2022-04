Pedro Pascal has been on quite the film and TV roll over the last several years, from antagonizing Gal Gadot’s Diana of Themyscira as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, to traveling around the Star Wars universe as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Next up, we’ll be seeing Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sees him acting opposite Nicolas Cage, who’s playing… well, Nicolas Cage! This movie is about a month away from playing in theaters, and Pascal has three perfect words to describe it.

