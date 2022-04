I fully believe there is a list of things we all loved to do as a kid, and one of the things that ranks highest on that list is going to an arcade. When I was a kid, going to an arcade meant playing A LOT of pinballs, Donkey Kong, and Pac-Man, but obviously, a lot has changed since then. Arcades today are more about full-body gaming experiences and high-tech graphics, but if you ever find yourself nostalgic for the "olden" days of gaming, you have to check out The Garcade in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin!

