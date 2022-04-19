On the Go with Joe at DEFY Beaverton

The new store will give out free medium açai bowls on opening day from noon to 4 p.m. Moberi, a health restaurant specializing in açai bowls and smoothies, will open its new Beaverton location on Friday, April 1. The new location will be in the Cedar Hills Crossing complex near Shake Shack, Dave's Hot Chicken and the incoming Salt & Straw. The Beaverton store with be the company's fourth location since it opened in 2011, joining stores in Portland's Slabtown, Mississippi and Hawthorne areas. "We want to reach more people closer to their homes with this new location and...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO