A morning with the giraffes and the armadillo

This is a moment akin to something you might expect to find in The Jungle Book except instead of a jungle, it's Wyoming. And, instead of monkeys, it's magpies and moose. It's the moment when a magpie just maybe saved the life of his/her moose friend. One of my favorite...
Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
If you've tried to keep squirrels out of your bird feeder, especially in the spring, you know it's darn near impossible. I thought so until I tried this!. First, let me say that I don't hate squirrels. They are cute. And they are fun to watch play around in the yard.
Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
A grizzly bear at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has emerged from hibernation for the 20th time and the resort captured the moment in video. The bear is named Boo and it is a longtime resident of the Canadian ski resort that is located in Golden, British Columbia. Unlike traditional ski...
The Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota just welcomed three new members to its growing family. A spokesperson for the zoo told KFYR-TV that the facility's Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets over the weekend. The zoo added that the first cub was born before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday; Zoya gave birth to the last cub after 10:30 a.m. the same day.
OVER 1,000 stuffed animals including polar bears, rhinos and elephants have been found in warehouses. Police are now investigating a suspected smuggling ring. The huge haul, pictured, near Valencia, Spain, worth an estimated £24million, also included tigers, lions, leopards and an extinct oryx. Animal campaigners have reacted with horror.
After a wolf attacked a hunting dog in a non-residential area of Upper Michigan last week, the DNR is asking people to use more caution while enjoying the wooded parks in the area. The situation happened on March 29th about 200 yards off the Holyoke Trail in Marquette. The dog...
Biologists with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spotted a melanistic mule deer earlier this week while conducting a wildlife survey in the Trans-Pecos region of West Texas. They were able to capture video footage of the black-haired fawn from a helicopter, and the department shared the footage to Facebook on Tuesday.
My family spends a lot of time up in Wisconsin at our cabin, and for some reason, my animal-obsessed daughters have become obsessed with watching trail cam videos on YouTube lately. Their fascination has since rubbed off on me, and I recently did my own search for interesting Wisconsin trail cam videos.
ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Antelope Island State Park is welcoming 200 bison calves this month. This brings the total bison population on the island up to about 700. The bison have a long history at the park and the new calves are direct descendants of the small herd that was reintroduced to the area […]
This is proof that even bears need to know their limits. A throwback story tells of a bear who downed zillions of beer on a campground then passed out for a long nap. Disclaimer: this is not new, but it's more than worth telling again. This was 18 years ago in Washington state when an apex predator became an apex partier. His beer bender became so notorious it was covered by NBC News.
An inquisitive owl has been captured on a weather camera in Montana, USA, after it was caught inspecting the curious object. In the video, we can see the owl in an ultra-close-up shot as it darts about the screen looking into the lens. As complex as we humans can be,...
Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
We’re g-aping because she looks pretty good for her age!. The world’s oldest known gorilla recently celebrated yet another birthday. CNN reports how the western lowland gorilla—who goes by the name Fatou—celebrated her 65th birthday last Wednesday, April 13 at the Berlin Zoo. Fatou was given a special rice cake with fruit writing out “65″ to commemorate the milestone along with a congratulatory Instagram post published to the zoo’s account.
Just a couple of weeks ago we got the sad news from park rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park about the passing of a well-known Colorado Elk named 'Kahuna'. This elk was also known as Bruno or Big Thirds. Kahuna was photographed many times during its years in the park...
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Zoo released some sad news Thursday morning that the Zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away during a routine medical procedure. The tiger experienced cardiac failure during a procedure, but despite emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he...
It's sad news to pass along from a Midwestern zoo that has an ironic twist. A male tiger just died of cardiac failure while undergoing a procedure. His name was Putin. Earlier today, the Minnesota Zoo shared news on their Facebook page and in a press release of the sad passing of this 12-year-old Amur tiger. Yes, his name was Putin. The tiger came to the zoo back in 2015 from Europe.
Comments / 0