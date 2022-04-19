ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dagsboro, DE

Folks Frolic in the Folly for the annual fundraiser

By Aaron R. Mushrush
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware Botanic Gardens hosted its second annual Frolic in the Folly April 16, and by several accounts, the event was a success. Carol McCloud, who organizes the event, said 135 people enjoyed the festivities, up from the 85 who attended last year. “It’s to celebrate not just the 38,000...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Celebration of life for Stephen Sponaugle set May 3

At long last, the family and friends of Stephen Sponaugle will be able to hold a celebration of his life. “Spoonie,” as he was fondly known, died suddenly April 20, 2019. He was beloved by many in the community, and his friends and family were planning a celebration of his life to coincide with the one-year anniversary of his death in spring 2020. Instead, COVID shutdowns put their plans on hold.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Mispillion Art League seeks 6x6 auction artists, yard sale donations

Mispillion Art League seeks support for its upcoming special events. Now is the time for artists to pick up canvases for the annual 6x6 silent auction to be held in June. Beginners to advanced artists, MAL members and nonmembers all are welcome to participate. Each artist will be given one 6-by-6-inch canvas free with the option to purchase up to three more for $2 each. Once creations are complete, they can be donated to MAL by Saturday, June 4. Bidding will start Tuesday, June 7, concluding with a reception when final bids can be made from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at 5 N. Walnut St., Milford.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Dr. Debra Hobbs returns to practice at Henlopen Chiropractic

Dr. Debra Hobbs of Lewes announced she has returned to practice at Henlopen Chiropractic Center with Drs. Tracy Hudson and Sheila Burek. Hobbs has 30 years of experience in light-touch chiropractic, cranial manipulation and laser acupuncture. She specializes in difficult cases. Henlopen Chiropractic is located at 1520 Savannah Road, Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-4/23 & SUN-4/24-12-2:30~34573 DOE RUN~THE WOODS ON HERRING CREEK~LEWES

34573 Doe Run, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ The Woods on Herring Creek ~ Nature lovers’ paradise. Enjoy this large wooded 3/4-acre lot in the Cape Henlopen School district. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 X 6 construction, cedar siding, recently upgraded heat pumps to Train dual zone heating and has a new hot water heater. Home boasts tile foyer, formal dining room, and living room with large stone fireplace. Cabinet space is not lacking in this large kitchen that also features stainless steel refrigerator, pantry and eat in dining space for enjoying your morning coffee. 2 car garage under home features finished area that you can use for storage or a game room. Enjoy all the seasons of Delaware on your screened porch or wrap around deck. Residents of the Woods at Herring Creek enjoy a low annual HOA fee of only $400, which includes common area maintenance of the nature trail that has a beautiful view of Herring Creek, a pool, picnic area, basketball court, tennis courts and a meeting room were neighbors gather for meetings. Great location minutes to your favorite local restaurants, shopping, outlet malls, beach, and boardwalk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Giant donates hams to Food Bank of Delaware

Giant Food associates joined representatives from the Food Bank of Delaware to celebrate Giant’s donation of 200 hams to the food bank for the holiday season. The donation was part of Giant’s contributions to five area Feeding America food banks for a total of 1,200 hams to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region. Also receiving at least 20 hams were the Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This annual donation is part of Giant’s overall commitment to supporting local food banks and pantries.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes neighbors meet up to have dinner in Florida with the Gazette

You know how it is, you mean to get together with neighbors but somehow just can’t find the time. Well, recently this faithful bunch of Cape Gazette readers, who reside in the Villages of Five Points in Lewes, remedied that by meeting for dinner in North Naples at the Deep Lagoon restaurant. Naturally, they brought along a Cape Gazette. Standing from (l-r) are Frank Piorko, Helen Flood and Lauryn Piorko, with Don Flood seated.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Fast Eddie’s crew takes over old Phillips Crab House spot

The iconic Phillips Crab House on 2004 Philadelphia Avenue may be gone, but its spirit will live on in the form of Union Chesapeake Seafood House. The ownership group that owns and operates Fast Eddie’s Corner Bar and Grille on 118th Street closed on a lease with the property owner on Friday and have aspirations to hit the ground running with a late-May opening.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Restore yourself at Urban Float Rehoboth Beach

Floatation therapy is an opportunity to let go and increase mindfulness while enjoying the benefits of reduced stress, pain relief, and improved sleep. Floatation therapy is proven to reduce the effects of anxiety and PTSD, allowing for happy memories during the day and peaceful sleep at night. Benefits of floating:
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Capital Ringers spring shows start April 24

Capital Ringers, Delmarva’s community handbell ensemble, presents “Here Comes the Sun: Hope, Happiness and Handbells,” its limited-engagement spring show. Performances are set for 4 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church, 30839 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro; 4 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at Conley’s United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes; and 4 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Karaoke Thursday night at Sydney’s with DJ Conrad

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Karaoke with DJ Conrad - 6 to 9 p.m. The Comfort Zone Band - 6 to 9 p.m. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/20/22

Lunch with a Purpose highlights West Rehoboth youth program. Lunch with a Purpose held its April event at Rehoboth Beach Country Club April 6. Not even the overcast, windy day dampened the enthusiasm for those who attended in support of West Rehoboth Children and Youth Program. Attendees came with arms full of donations which filled the van and will help support the program.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton artist Kathy Buschi to host open house April 23-24

Local artist Kathy Buschi will open her gallery to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at 15276 Hudson Road, Milton. She will be releasing her “Boardwalk Fries” painting and offering limited-edition prints in 8-by-10 and 11-by-14-inch sizes. Original...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Harris honors 1 million COVID deaths through art

The Rev. Mark Harris has marked nearly every major death milestone during the two-year COVID pandemic through unique art projects. With the United States nearing 1 million deaths – 988,000 as of April 19 – Harris debuted his latest piece, “Remembering One Million,” in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall in Lewes.
LEWES, DE

