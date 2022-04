Actress Vivica A. Fox and Carson Kressley guests host “The Wendy Williams Show” on Monday. On the show they had Bevy Smith who broke down the hottest fashions from the 94th Academy Awards. I thought that Vivica looked ravishing wearing purple! Not everyone can wear that color but she looked so pretty and I loved her makeup as well! The smock mock neck with embelllishments was great for daytime television. She completed the look with tossed hair and silver accessories. I’ve been around Vivica a few times and she is the nicest lady ever, good to see her on the show, I have details on her dress inside….

