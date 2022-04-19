West Superior Street traffic closure start date changed due to weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night on the roads heading into a busy travel weekend. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a jack-knifed semi caused a big backup on Interstate 94 at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. It happened in the lanes heading into Minnesota, near the Hudson, Wisconsin area. Traffic was crawling for about an hour before things cleared up. In Monticello, another semi created some issues at around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 94, where snow was coming down. Details are limited on this incident. In Fridley, three vehicles crashed overnight near Interstate 694 and Main Street, causing backups there as well. Motorists needed to take the Main Street exit to get around the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was seriously injured in this incident. Flurries are expected on the earlier side Friday, with more windy and cold weather.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO