Duluth, MN

West Superior Street traffic closure start date changed due to weather

 1 day ago

A portion of West Superior Street will be closed to traffic beginning on Fri., April 22 to restore a portion of the road and sidewalk for the Lincoln Park Flats housing development and to City utility patch sites....

CBS Minnesota

Multiple Crashes And Backups Reported Overnight Amid Strong Winds, Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night on the roads heading into a busy travel weekend. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a jack-knifed semi caused a big backup on Interstate 94 at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. It happened in the lanes heading into Minnesota, near the Hudson, Wisconsin area. Traffic was crawling for about an hour before things cleared up. In Monticello, another semi created some issues at around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 94, where snow was coming down. Details are limited on this incident. In Fridley, three vehicles crashed overnight near Interstate 694 and Main Street, causing backups there as well. Motorists needed to take the Main Street exit to get around the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was seriously injured in this incident. Flurries are expected on the earlier side Friday, with more windy and cold weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
8 News Now

New traffic signal, temporary road closures on Russell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Commissioner Michael Naft will be turning on a new traffic signal at Buffalo Drive and Russell Road Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The light will be installed near the new Echo Trail Park. In addition to the traffic signal installment, Russell Road will also be closed at Eastern Avenue from 8 p.m. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
WMBB

Wednesday Severe Weather School Closures

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several schools are closed Wednesday because of severe weather. Here’s what we know so far and we will be updating this page as more closings come in. Bay District Schools will be closed on Wednesday. “The weather is too bad to run buses this morning and is not going to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCIA

Street closure on Windsor and Mattis

CHAMPAGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that in order to perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, there will be a single-lane closure for traffic traveling on West Windsor Road and South Mattis Avenue until Friday. Road work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work is weather dependent and may […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
KELOLAND

Dirt blowing into homes and piling up in yards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is causing all sorts of problems from the fire danger to dangerous driving conditions. It also became a problem for residents of a Sioux Falls neighborhood. Blowing dirt is getting into their homes and damaging their lawns. Looking out her window Ellen Dirnberger cringes with every gust of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Blizzard pulverizing North Dakota: Roads closed, crazy snow totals

Twenty-four hours after it began, a blizzard continues to rage in North Dakota Wednesday as all but five of the roughrider state's 53 counties are in a blizzard warning. Winds gusting 50-60 mph on top of 1-2 feet of snow have made travel virtually impossible, with more snow yet to pile up. No-travel advisories and road closures are posted in all of the blizzard-warned counties, leaving only a small area of far southeastern North Dakota open for business, so to speak.
ENVIRONMENT
Power 96

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND

