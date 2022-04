Click here to read the full article. HARDY was the big winner at Tuesday night’s seventh annual AIMP Nashville Awards. Put on by the Nashville chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers at the Listening Room Cafe, the event celebrates the accomplishments of Nashville’s independent publishers and writers over the past year. While HARDY, aka Michael Hardy, is making his mark as an artist, he was heralded for his songwriting prowess Tuesday night, taking home the awards for songwriter of the year and for song of the year for “Sand in My Boots,” which he co-wrote with Josh Osborne and Ashley...

