Kyle Hamilton to visit with Steelers on Tuesday

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Where Kyle Hamilton will ultimately get drafted remains a great question headed into the NFL draft. His film doesn’t lie but much has been made about his 40-yard dash time not being up to snuff in the eyes of NFL scouts.

So is it all smoke and mirrors in order for someone to hope Hamilton falls in order for him to be available for them to select or possibly move up and draft at less of a cost?

The idea is at least worth kicking the tires on for some as Hamilton is set to visit with the Steelers on Tuesday.

It’s worth noting that the Steelers already have a star safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick, however, his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

The Steelers don’t pick until 25th in this draft so it’d be extremely hard to imagine they would be able to draft Hamilton there, but perhaps they’re sensing the Notre Dame star slides a bit and perhaps they’re in a position to move up and get him at a spot they didn’t think he’d be available.

Kyle Hamilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

