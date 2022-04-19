KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour in Huntington, NY Aug 09, 2022 – presale code

Click here to read the full article. Lorde has postponed two concerts on her Solar Power Tour due to what she describes as “horrendous laryngitis.”
The shows, originally scheduled for Friday, April 15 at Uncasville, CT’s Mohegan Sun Arena, and today at Washington, DC’s The Anthem, have been rescheduled for August.
Mohegan Sun announced the news on its website in a statement from Lorde. “Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tomorrow(4/15). I’m so, so...
