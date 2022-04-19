KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour in Huntington, NY Aug 09, 2022 – presale code

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have announced the venues and dates for the North American leg of their upcoming world tour ‘Maniac’. As previously announced, Stray Kids will be kicking off the tour in Seoul, South Korea at the end of this month, before visiting Japan in May and the US in June and July, before returning to Tokyo at the end of the run. At the time, the group had also hinted that other cities would be added to the tour soon.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO