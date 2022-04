Davido, an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer, has announced The We Rise By Lifting Others Tour, a limited run of Live Nation and Duke Concept-produced shows that will take place at Prospect Park in Brooklyn on June 16th, HISTORY in Toronto on June 17th, The House of Blues in Boston on June 18th, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on June 23rd, and Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on June 25th.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO