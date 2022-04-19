LogicMark Registers 6% Revenue Decline In Q4

(The Center Square) – Revenue was down in Arizona last month from last year, but it was better than expected. According to the Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee, the state’s general fund collected $725 million in February 2022. It was a 12.5% decrease in revenue compared to February 2021. However, it was a much better-than-expected month. The state’s general fund collected $198 million more than the state’s projected forecast.

