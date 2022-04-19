LogicMark Registers 6% Revenue Decline In Q4
LogicMark Inc LGMK reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6% year-on-year to $2.4 million. Gross margin contracted 300 bps to 43% due to a mix shift to...www.benzinga.com
