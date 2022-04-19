PUP at THE BLUE NOTE in COLUMBIA Sep 09, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

While the streamer first launched this feature in 2020, it made the experience native to the mobile app last week in honor of National Pets Day (which is apparently a thing). Growing up, my family had an extremely anxious, Prozac-prescribed Shih Tzu who needed to listen to very boring, chill doggie music whenever we left the house. But Spotify’s pet playlists aren’t just made up of dull instrumentals — they’re probably meant more for the pet owner than the pet (though if you have an anxious canine companion, Spotify says its “This is Calming for Dogs” playlist has been played over 330% more since last year).

