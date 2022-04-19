California man exonerated after 32 years in prison
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit has been exonerated of the crime,...kmph.com
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit has been exonerated of the crime,...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 0