ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California man exonerated after 32 years in prison

By Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit has been exonerated of the crime,...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Man Receives 25-Year Prison Sentence for Killing Father ‘Execution-Style’ After He Was Told to Get Job or Move Out

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting his father who told him to get a job or move out, WSBTV reports. Daniel Attaway, 27—who admitted to killing his father to his mother and sister—pleaded guilty but mentally ill on one count of malice murder. He has now been sentenced to 50 years, 25 of which will be spent in custody. During his time in custody, Attaway will be required to undergo mental health supervision.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#San Francisco Police#Murder#Exoneration#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy