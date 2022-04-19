ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Bath man with history of theft charges arrested for stealing trailer

By Carl Aldinger
 1 day ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath man who has been accused of theft multiple times in the last year has been arrested for allegedly stealing a utility trailer earlier this month.

Terry Campbell, 65, was arrested by New York State Police in connection to the theft reported on April 11. According to police, Campbell allegedly stole a utility trailer that was worth more than $1,200 earlier in April from a property in Bath.

Campbell was charged with 4th-degree Grand Larceny of property valued over $1,000 (a class-E felony). Police said he was processed and released.

Last month, Campbell was arrested on Grand Larceny and Stolen Property charges in connection to an incident reported last October. And last summer, Campbell was arrested for allegedly selling crack cocaine earlier in the year. Then in September 2021, Campbell was arrested for allegedly offering a false instrument for filing to the County Department of Social Services and receiving hundreds of dollars that was not eligible to receive.

