Shirley Jean Lumpkin, 70, a resident of Conway, Arkansas and formerly, Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Shirley was born June 1, 1951 in Union City, Tennessee, daughter of the late Charles R. and Sara L. (Turner) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Shirley is also...
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Corrine Gaynor, age 85, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday March 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. Shirley was born May 16, 1936, in Boulder, WV, a daughter of the late Dorsey David Markley and...
Diana “Dee Dee” D. (Gates) Giroux, 63, of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly at 11:52 P.M. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. She was born June 9, 1958, in Conway, SC, a daughter of the late John and Sandra (Taylor) Gates. She was employed as a home health nursing assistant and was a member of American Legion Post 29.
Sandra I. Hines, 73 of Zanesville, passed away, Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home. She was born Tuesday, June 1, 1948 in Zanesville, the daughter of William Manning and Frances (Reed) Manning. She was married to Larry Hines in 1967 who survives. Sandra was a Christian by faith and...
Thomas “Tom” Craig Dickson, 71 of Zanesville died at 10:14 PM Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Genesis Heathcare ER following a sudden illness. He was born August 22, 1950 in Zanesville Ohio the son of James Richard Dickson and Marjory E. Craig Dickson. Tom was an Army...
Addison M. Foster Jr., 70 of Philo, passed away peacefully at his home on February 12, 2022. Addison will receive full military honors at Noon on Saturday, April 23, 2022, on the Philo Bridge, with honors provided by George Selsam VFW Post #1058, American Legion Post #29, and the US Army Color Guard. A celebration of Addison’s life will be held immediately after his military honors at the High Hill Sportsman Club, 7380 Sugargrove Rd, Chandlersville, OH 43727.
Mary A. Wigal, 86, of Fultonham, went to be with our Lord on April 19, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. Born April 25, 1935 in Fultonham, Ohio, she was a lifetime resident of Fultonham. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1953. She was a member of the White Cottage Church of the Brethren. She was active in Women’s Work at her church where she played piano for many years. She had a caring heart, and always looked out for family, friends, and neighbors.
David William Elliott of Zanesville, formerly of Kittanning, PA, passed away peacefully at Genesis Hospice Morrison House on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born in Kittanning, PA on March 31, 1955. He was the son of the late William and Mary Schaeffer Elliott. David graduated from Kittanning High School and Muskingum College. He retired from Brockway Glass/Owens-Illinois. His hobbies included sketching/doodling, everything trains and anything to do with space exploration. David was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Randall Dean Trout, 72, of Roseville, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Wayne and Dorothy Hubbard Trout. Randy proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Kiln Placer at Cesco-Cerco Corporation in Crooksville, where he retired. Randy enjoyed telling stories, corrupting his grandchildren, and a fresh bag of potato chips that he would only share with the ones he loved the most. He was a 25 year member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Vicki Lundell Trout of the home; children, Chad (Amanda Corpman) Trout of Caldwell, Heather Trout of New Concord and Ryan (Jamie) Trout of Roseville; grandchildren, Zach (Kaysey) Trout, Mallary Trout, Blade Barclay, MyLeigh Barclay and Brock Trout; great grandchild, Kaysen Trout; big brother to Susan Talbot, Lynn Bradley, Lori (Peppy) Dunn, Shelli (Chip) Davis, Tami (Danny) Scott, Shawn (Ericka) Jones; mother-in-law, Bonnie Lundell; stepmother, Sue Trout; lifelong best friend, Tom Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Pete) Jones and Wayne Trout; maternal grandparents, Clark (Grace) Hubbard; paternal grandparents, Floyd (Marie) Trout; father-in-law, Buck Lundell; niece, Jenna Mumford and nephew, Tony Talbot. In honoring Randy’s wishes, the Trout family has chosen to mourn privately with a dignified cremation. You may sign the register book or send a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Lena Mae Fee, 93 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022. She was born on December 18, 1928, in Greenfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Arthur W. Current and Stella Taylor Current of Greenfield. She married to Donald W. Fee on June 2, 1951, whom...
Ronald “Ron” D. Walker, 77 of Zanesville, died 8:30 PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Adams Lane Care Center. He was born Thursday, January 4, 1945, in Canton, the son of James E. Walker and Recie Isabell (Ayers) Walker. He married Mary Ann (Raymond) Walker on Sunday, April 8, 1984, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Timothy (Tim) Lee Mikus, of Newark, Ohio, born on May 9, 1965 passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Tim loved to fish; although he never ate a fish he reeled in. He also loved his boat, his truck and his family. We will all miss Tim’s great sense of humor.
Glenda Darlene (West) Webster, 80 of Columbus, formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at her home on January 13, 2022. Glenda was born in Muskingum County on March 31, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Virgil E. and Lucille I. (Parks) West. Glenda was employed by Magic Heating and Air Conditioning for 21 years, and retired from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation in Columbus. She was baptized in and a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Cumberland, and was attending Northwest United Methodist Church in Columbus. She was a member of Bucks and Does Western Square Dance Club, and did a lot of charity work.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A brand new bench to honor the life of Michael ‘Mick’ Amicone was unveiled today. The bench is at Riverside Park, located inside the dog park, and to the right. The bench reads his name followed by one of his many contributions to Zanesville.
TEMPERANCE — William Waganfeald, a former state of Ohio truck driving champion whose livelihood required him to transport freight safely on a variety of thoroughfares, from highways to narrow city streets, died Sunday in his Temperance home. He was 81.
