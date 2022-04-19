ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra I. Hines

Cover picture for the articleSandra I. Hines, 73 of Zanesville, passed away, Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home. She was born Tuesday, June 1, 1948 in Zanesville, the daughter of William Manning and Frances (Reed) Manning....

Shirley Jean Lumpkin

Shirley Jean Lumpkin, 70, a resident of Conway, Arkansas and formerly, Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Shirley was born June 1, 1951 in Union City, Tennessee, daughter of the late Charles R. and Sara L. (Turner) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Shirley is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert Troy Lumpkin, whom she wed on February 14, 1972, her maternal grandparents, as well as her paternal grandparents.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary A. Wigal

Mary A. Wigal, 86, of Fultonham, went to be with our Lord on April 19, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. Born April 25, 1935 in Fultonham, Ohio, she was a lifetime resident of Fultonham. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1953. She was a member of the White Cottage Church of the Brethren. She was active in Women’s Work at her church where she played piano for many years. She had a caring heart, and always looked out for family, friends, and neighbors.
FULTONHAM, OH
WHIZ

Thomas “Tom” Craig Dickson

Thomas “Tom” Craig Dickson, 71 of Zanesville died at 10:14 PM Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Genesis Heathcare ER following a sudden illness. He was born August 22, 1950 in Zanesville Ohio the son of James Richard Dickson and Marjory E. Craig Dickson. Tom was an Army...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Randall Dean Trout

Randall Dean Trout, 72, of Roseville, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Wayne and Dorothy Hubbard Trout. Randy proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Kiln Placer at Cesco-Cerco Corporation in Crooksville, where he retired. Randy enjoyed telling stories, corrupting his grandchildren, and a fresh bag of potato chips that he would only share with the ones he loved the most. He was a 25 year member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Vicki Lundell Trout of the home; children, Chad (Amanda Corpman) Trout of Caldwell, Heather Trout of New Concord and Ryan (Jamie) Trout of Roseville; grandchildren, Zach (Kaysey) Trout, Mallary Trout, Blade Barclay, MyLeigh Barclay and Brock Trout; great grandchild, Kaysen Trout; big brother to Susan Talbot, Lynn Bradley, Lori (Peppy) Dunn, Shelli (Chip) Davis, Tami (Danny) Scott, Shawn (Ericka) Jones; mother-in-law, Bonnie Lundell; stepmother, Sue Trout; lifelong best friend, Tom Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Pete) Jones and Wayne Trout; maternal grandparents, Clark (Grace) Hubbard; paternal grandparents, Floyd (Marie) Trout; father-in-law, Buck Lundell; niece, Jenna Mumford and nephew, Tony Talbot. In honoring Randy’s wishes, the Trout family has chosen to mourn privately with a dignified cremation. You may sign the register book or send a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ROSEVILLE, OH
Kyle David Nicholson

Kyle David Nicholson 34, of New Concord, passed away tragically April 15, 2022. He was born February 20, 1988 to Cheryl Goslin (Byron) Gorsky and Kelly (Kelli) Nicholson. Kyle was a 2006 graduate of John Glenn High School and attended College. He loved playing and watching sports, especially football. He loved the outdoors and had a strong Christian belief. His family was his life.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Marilyn M. Fishbaugh

Marilyn M. Fishbaugh, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Marilyn was born July 7, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Leroy and Marie (Todd) Fishbaugh. Marilyn leaves several loved ones to mourn her passing, including her brother, Mike Fishbaugh; and a dear...
ZANESVILLE, OH
David W. Elliott

David William Elliott of Zanesville, formerly of Kittanning, PA, passed away peacefully at Genesis Hospice Morrison House on Friday, April 15, 2022. David was born in Kittanning, PA on March 31, 1955. He was the son of the late William and Mary Schaeffer Elliott. David graduated from Kittanning High School and Muskingum College. He retired from Brockway Glass/Owens-Illinois. His hobbies included sketching/doodling, everything trains and anything to do with space exploration. David was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Timothy “Tim” Lee Mikus

Timothy (Tim) Lee Mikus, of Newark, Ohio, born on May 9, 1965 passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Tim loved to fish; although he never ate a fish he reeled in. He also loved his boat, his truck and his family. We will all miss Tim’s great sense of humor.
NEWARK, OH
Lena Mae Fee

Lena Mae Fee, 93 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2022. She was born on December 18, 1928, in Greenfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Arthur W. Current and Stella Taylor Current of Greenfield. She married to Donald W. Fee on June 2, 1951, whom...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Honorary Bench to Celebrate Michael ‘Mick’ Amicone

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A brand new bench to honor the life of Michael ‘Mick’ Amicone was unveiled today. The bench is at Riverside Park, located inside the dog park, and to the right. The bench reads his name followed by one of his many contributions to Zanesville.
