Sandra I. Hines

Randall Dean Trout, 72, of Roseville, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Wayne and Dorothy Hubbard Trout. Randy proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Kiln Placer at Cesco-Cerco Corporation in Crooksville, where he retired. Randy enjoyed telling stories, corrupting his grandchildren, and a fresh bag of potato chips that he would only share with the ones he loved the most. He was a 25 year member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Vicki Lundell Trout of the home; children, Chad (Amanda Corpman) Trout of Caldwell, Heather Trout of New Concord and Ryan (Jamie) Trout of Roseville; grandchildren, Zach (Kaysey) Trout, Mallary Trout, Blade Barclay, MyLeigh Barclay and Brock Trout; great grandchild, Kaysen Trout; big brother to Susan Talbot, Lynn Bradley, Lori (Peppy) Dunn, Shelli (Chip) Davis, Tami (Danny) Scott, Shawn (Ericka) Jones; mother-in-law, Bonnie Lundell; stepmother, Sue Trout; lifelong best friend, Tom Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Pete) Jones and Wayne Trout; maternal grandparents, Clark (Grace) Hubbard; paternal grandparents, Floyd (Marie) Trout; father-in-law, Buck Lundell; niece, Jenna Mumford and nephew, Tony Talbot. In honoring Randy’s wishes, the Trout family has chosen to mourn privately with a dignified cremation. You may sign the register book or send a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

ROSEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO