Bugsnax, turnips, and taxes hit Xbox Game Pass in April

By Owen S. Good
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBugsnax and a timely indie game about taxes star in lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of April. Microsoft’s Tuesday morning announcement also mentioned that Ubisoft will be contributing two more games to the library “in the next two months,” under a vague partnership announced...

