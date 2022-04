Sega has been teasing something big for years now — and while it likely never will be a new console — it looks like fans are finally getting an idea of what the company has been working on. Sega has plotted to revive major IPs as far back as 2017, but other projects (and undoubtedly the work structure shift following the COVID-19 pandemic) took priority. Though news broke in 2021 that a couple beloved Sega classics might see new entries and players learned of the "Super Game" initiative following Sega and Microsoft's partnership later that year, specifics have remained elusive. Now, new reports seem to indicate some of those very same iconic IPs are set to become some of Sega's "Super" games and come back in a major way.

