Hall of Fame tennis player Pam Shriver said Wednesday that she had an “inappropriate and damaging” relationship with her coach when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver, 59, in an interview with ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” and a first-person story and podcast with The Telegraph, said she decided to talk about her relationship with coach Don Candy because “this still goes on -- a lot.”

TENNIS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO