Canadiens' Joel Armia: Granted personal leave

Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal to become the 1st player in franchise history to reach 40 in a single season, in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win. Matt Duchene became the first 40-goal scorer in franchise history, and Mikael Granlund tallied the winner in the shootout as the Nashville Predators defeated the Calgary Flames by a 3-2 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their 44th victory of the season and bumps them up to 93 points to keep the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO