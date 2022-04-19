Canadiens' Joel Armia: Granted personal leave

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Joel Armia has been granted a leave of absence from the team for family reasons, interim head coach Martin St. Louis expects to be back behind the bench next season, Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for two games, the Laval Rocket are on the verge of clinching a berth in the American Hockey League (AHL) playoffs, and Nick Suzuki would accept an invitation from Hockey Canada to play in the upcoming IIHF World Championship.
MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Pair of Red Wings prospects named SHL Rookie of the Year finalists. Injuries are inevitable in the NHL, but that doesn't make it any easier when you lose the leader in the dressing room. On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings announced captain Dylan Larkin had successful core muscle surgery and...
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Harvey-Pinard, 23, leads the Rocket in scoring with 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games this season. The Saguenay native also boasts a team-best plus-28 differential (alongside rookie defenseman Tory Dello) and...
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington’s 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie’s head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington’s zone. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens assigned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Schueneman, 26, has registered six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 24 games with Montreal this season. The Milford, MI native averaged 16:36 of ice time per game, blocked 40 shots, and delivered 15 hits.
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that...
Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Detroit Red Wings showed some mettle, sticking it to the two-time defending champions and enjoying the reward of a satisfying performance. They emerged from Amalie Arena on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It's the second time in a week the Wings have defeated an opponent that has clinched a playoff spot.
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana tied a long-standing franchise record with his two-goal performance in Tuesday’s 4–3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 26-year-old forward tied Danny Grant as the player who took the fewest games to score 20 goals with the Red Wings, achieving that feat in only his 32nd contest since being acquired from the Washington Capitals prior to the 2021 trade deadline.
It’s going to be a busy summer for Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes as they prepare to continue their transformation of the Montreal Canadiens roster. The offseason to-do list is already long for the new management group, but one of the priorities should be finding a winger to play alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, the team’s most prolific offensive duo that needs to continue progressing to reach their obvious potential.
Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal to become the 1st player in franchise history to reach 40 in a single season, in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win. Matt Duchene became the first 40-goal scorer in franchise history, and Mikael Granlund tallied the winner in the shootout as the Nashville Predators defeated the Calgary Flames by a 3-2 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their 44th victory of the season and bumps them up to 93 points to keep the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
Connauton (leg) left Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Connauton was hurt in the third period and didn't finish the game. With the Flyers thin on defense with injuries to Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body) and Cam York (lower body), they may need to recall a defenseman. Per Carchidi, Connauton is expected to miss time, which likely rules him out for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens at a minimum.
Voracek posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks. Voracek set up the second of Jack Roslovic's tallies in the game. The 32-year-old Voracek has been doing his usual playmaking lately with five helpers in his last five contests. For the season, the veteran winger has 56 points, 133 shots on net and a minus-15 rating in 74 appearances.
The Detroit Red Wings struck back with a vengeance in the second period on Tuesday after the Tampa Bay Lightning scored to take a 1–0 lead at Amalie Arena. Bolts forward Ross Colton opened the scoring for his team at the 3:28 mark of the middle frame, taking a feed from Steven Stamkos and depositing the puck into a wide-open cage. However, it didn’t take long for the Red Wings to regroup and even the score after their costly defensive breakdown.
