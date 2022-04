When ASAP Rocky’s mysterious creative agency AWGE drops a new music video, one can expect to see some memorable outfits. Just look toward “Wave Gods,” which features Nas and ASAP Rocky, as a prime example. Hit-Boy opens the video propping up a pair of speakers on an apartment window sill while donning a Louis Vuitton football jersey designed by Virgil Abloh. Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky plays dice in a Supreme Gore-Tex jacket that features a still of Nas in the opening scene of Belly. Fittingly, Nas later appears in the music video wearing the exact white Avirex jacket he wore in the iconic Hype Williams movie. Of course, these styling choices don’t happen by coincidence but are calculated moves by stylists who work behind the scenes.

