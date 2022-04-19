ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

Freeze Warning issued for Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Alabama. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Franklin County in northwestern Alabama Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near J P Coleman State Park to near Hackleburg, moving north at 50 mph. This has a history of producing 60 mph winds and tree damage. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Phil Campbell, Killen, Cherokee, Littleville and Leighton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 08:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Halifax The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 805 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Halifax, moving northeast at 40 mph. Another storm was located just southwest of Roanoke Rapids moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Halifax, Weldon, Medoc Mountain State Park, South Weldon, Airlie, Rosemary and Roanoke Rapids Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart and Elbert. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Campbell, Franklin, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bedford; Campbell; Franklin; Pittsylvania Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Campbell, northwestern Pittsylvania, southeastern Bedford and southeastern Franklin Counties through 800 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall extending from Sago to Ajax to Leesville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Huddleston Penhook Evington Leesville and Southern Smith Mountain Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, Walworth, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Campbell, Faulk, Spink, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Campbell; Faulk; Spink; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Campbell, Walworth, Faulk and Spink. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 08:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Halifax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALIFAX COUNTY At 817 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located west-northwest of Halifax, moving northeast at 40 mph toward Roanoke Rapids and Weldon. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Halifax, Weldon, Medoc Mountain State Park, South Weldon, Airlie, Rosemary and Roanoke Rapids Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 039 Valley, Fire Weather Zone 040 Greeley, Fire Weather Zone 041 Nance, Fire Weather Zone 046 Sherman, Fire Weather Zone 047 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 048 Merrick, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 063 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TIMING...Friday Noon through 9 PM. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Northern Ripley County in southeastern Indiana Northwestern Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Versailles, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Batesville, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Oldenburg, Sunman, St. Leon, Holton, Napoleon, Huntersville, Ballstown, Penntown, Weisburg, Interstate 74 at State Route 101, Versailles Lake, Otter Village, New Trenton, Lawrenceville, Saint Peter and New Alsace. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 147 and 165. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson; Lauderdale; Limestone; Madison FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Virginia and west central Virginia, including the following counties, in south central Virginia, Bedford. In west central Virginia, Franklin. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 959 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Blackwater River, Big Chestnut Creek and Big Otter River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford... Rocky Mount Moneta... Ferrum Northwest Smith Mountain Lake... Goodview Westlake Corner - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Duplin; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Duplin, Lenoir and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Murray; Walker; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray and Chattooga Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 5 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions may damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bladen, Inland Pender, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wayne; White; Williamson Isolated gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible with showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible in and near rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset. These wind gusts will also bring cooler air down with the rain, pushing temperatures from the lower 60s into the lower 50s. These wind gusts may toss around any items left unsecured outdoors. As the evening progresses, the impact of any wind gusts due to the rain will be lessened.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Scotland Strong Winds Today Southeast winds sustained at 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts up to 40 mph will continue late this afternoon into the early evening area- wide. Winds will slowly diminish from west to east this evening. The strong winds could blow around loose objects and lead to difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on east to west roads.
CLARK COUNTY, MO

