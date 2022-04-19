Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 465 and 466. * TIMING...Late Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in the warned area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels, enhanced winds and low afternoon RH, any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
