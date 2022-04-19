Oregon boy arrested for domestic battery, trying to disarm a police officer
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An 11-year-old boy has been arrested for domestic battery and attempting to disarm a police officer.
Oregon Police say officers were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of Jefferson Street at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5th.
The charge of Attempting to Disarm a Police Officer is considered a Class 2 Felony.
Police said the boy was taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center to await a court appearance.
