ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One killed as Sri Lankan police open fire at protesters

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLmrY_0fDa3Yid00
World News

Sri Lankan police have opened fire at a group of people protesting against new fuel price increases, killing one and injuring 13 others.

It was the first shooting by security forces during weeks of demonstrations over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Police confirmed they shot at protesters in Rambukkana, 55 miles north east of Colombo, the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4kAS_0fDa3Yid00
Protesters in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP) (AP)

Spokesman Nihal Talduwa said the demonstrators were blocking railway tracks and roads and had ignored police warnings to disperse.

Dr Mihiri Priyangani of the government hospital in Kegalle said 11 people were taken there with suspected gunshot wounds and one had died. Two others were undergoing surgery, she added.

Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, with nearly 7 billion dollars (£5.4 billion) of its total 25 billion dollars (£19 billion) in foreign debt due for repayment this year. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country lacks money to buy imported goods.

People have endured months of shortages of essentials such as food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, lining up for hours to buy limited stocks.

Fuel prices have risen several times in recent months, resulting in sharp increases in transport costs and other essentials. There was another round of increases at midnight on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVsjy_0fDa3Yid00
Sri Lanka faces a political crisis (Eranga Jayawardena/AP) (AP)

Thousands of protesters continued to occupy the entrance to the president’s office for an 11th day on Tuesday, blaming him for the economic crisis.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Tuesday that the constitution will be changed to limit presidential powers and empower parliament, as protesters continued to demand the president and his powerful family quit.

Mr Rajapaksa told parliament that the power shift is a quick step that can be taken to politically stabilise the country and help talks with the International Monetary Fund over an economic recovery plan.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the prime minister’s brother, concentrated power in the presidency after being elected in 2019.

“While looking for solutions to the economic problems, it is important that we have political and social stability in the country,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa said, adding that restoring more power to parliament will be a start to the reforms.

The Rajapaksa brothers are likely to retain their grip on power even if the constitution is amended, since they hold both offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGiVy_0fDa3Yid00
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Alamy/PA)

President Rajapaksa admitted on Monday that he made mistakes which led to the crisis, such as delaying an appeal to the IMF for help and banning agrochemicals with the aim of making Sri Lankan agriculture fully organic.

Critics say the ban on imported fertiliser was aimed at conserving the country’s declining foreign exchange holdings and badly affected farmers.

The president and prime minister have refused to step down, resulting in a political impasse. Opposition parties have rejected the president’s proposal of a unity government, but have been unable to put together a majority in parliament and form a new government.

In a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, the president appointed many new faces and left out four family members who had held cabinet and non-cabinet posts, in an apparent attempt to please the protesters without giving up his family’s grip on power.

Last week, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending talks with the IMF. Finance minister Ali Sabry and officials left for talks with the IMF on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has also turned to China and India for emergency loans to buy food and fuel.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sri Lankan PM says president's powers will be reduced

Sri Lanka’s prime minister said Tuesday the constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers and empower Parliament as protesters continued to call on the president and his powerful family to quit over the country's economic crisis.Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told Parliament that the power transfer will be one of the quick steps that can be taken to politically stabilize the country and help talks with the International Monetary Fund for an economic recovery plan.“While looking for solutions to the economic problems, it is important that we have political and social stability in the country,” Rajapaksa said, adding that...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Independent

Sri Lankan PM says constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers as country requests IMF for help

Sri Lanka’s prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Tuesday that the Constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers as demands for his resignation over the handling of a crippling economic crisis continued to grow.“While looking for solutions to the economic problems, it is important that we have political and social stability in the country,” he said while proposing to restore the 19th amendment to the Constitution to curb presidential powers and empower Parliament. He noted that the power transfer will be one of the quick steps that can be taken to politically stabilise the country and help talks...
INDIA
BBC

Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Beleaguered Sri Lanka leader appoints new cabinet

Beleaguered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a new cabinet despite calls for him to resign over a disastrous economic crisis. The 17 new ministers named did not include several relatives who had previously held portfolios, although a number of stalwarts kept their seats. He had called on the...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Police#Rajapaksa Family#Sri Lankan#Kegalle
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
Reuters

China warns U.S. against House Speaker Pelosi visiting Taiwan

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

8 dead after United Nations helicopter shot down by rebels in Congo

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy