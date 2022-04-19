ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Village Street Food Jam Returns to Downtown

By Little Rock Soirée Staff
Cover picture for the articleAnother annual event is back on the calendar, and we are here for it. The East Village Street Food Jam is set to return on Saturday, May 7, this time to Sixth and Shall streets, hosted by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. The neighborhood mini festival launched in 2018...

