Slippery Rock, PA

SRU aquatics minors awarded scholarships

sru.edu
 3 days ago

Three Slippery Rock University aquatics minors each received scholarships from the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the National Drowning Prevention Alliance. Samantha Dudley,...

www.sru.edu

blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Footwear News

Charity Works: Foot Locker Foundation Awards $560,000 in Scholarships + More

Click here to read the full article. A monthly roundup of footwear brands and retailers that are participating in charitable causes. Share your news with us at web@footwearnews.com. April 19, 2022: Foot Locker Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has awarded $560,000 worth of scholarships to a group of 20 high school seniors across the U.S. as well as 30 Foot Locker employees. The group of high school seniors, known as the 2021-2022 class of “Foot Locker Scholar Athletes,” will each receive a $20,000 scholarship for their school of choice. Unlike other scholarships based on athletic or academic performance, the Foot...
CHARITIES
JC Post

K-State Athletics Announces Academic Incentive Award Program

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State scholarship student-athletes will soon be afforded additional financial assistance as department officials announced today a plan to support the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling of annual academic incentive awards. Following the recent ruling, student-athletes are now eligible to receive a yearly academic incentive award of...
MANHATTAN, KS
ZDNet

Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
ADVOCACY
Cape Gazette

Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame honors 11 athletes

The 23rd Delaware Afro-American Sports Hall of Fame banquet was held April 16 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, celebrating 11 inductees from Delaware’s three counties reaching back as far as 60 years. Vaughn Trammell, Cape Class of 1976, was recognized for the sport of track and field....
DOVER, DE
Person
Michael Phelps

