Driver charged after driving through blockades at Greenfield bridge

A 24-year-old man was arrested for driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle while impaired, failure to maintain assured clear distance, possession a weapon while intoxicated and tampering with evidence when police arrived on the scene of a one-car crash at 6:56 p.m. March 2. Before police arrived, witnesses reported seeing the man and his passenger taking what appeared to be a rifle out of the trunk of the Ford Mustang and throwing it off the I-480 bridge. The rifle and ammunition, along with an empty bottle of alcohol, were found under the bridge and the man registered more than twice the legal limit for intoxication on a breath test.
