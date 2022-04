URBANA (WCIA) Illinois softball split a doubleheader with No. 10 Northwestern on Wednesday, falling in the first game 3-0 before bouncing back to take the second game 8-0 in five innings. The Illini are now 27-15 overall, 10-3 in Big Ten play and will host Iowa this weekend starting Friday night at 5 p.m.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO