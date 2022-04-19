ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Columbia murder suspect accused of stabbing parents arrested in Memphis

By Caitlin Coffey, Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia Police said Demondra Gaines was arrested Tuesday night in connection with his parents’ murder.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Captain Jeremy Haywood said Christopher and Katrina Gaines were stabbed to death.

VIDEO | Columbia police release cause of death in homicide case

“Evidence recovered from the crime scene proves the death of Christopher and Katrina Gaines to be the result of a brutal stabbing attack on the couple. There 27-year-old son is responsible for this attack on these two individuals,” said Captain Haywood.

Demondra Gaines, 27, person of interest in Columbia double homicide investigation (Courtesy Columbia Police Department)

Gaines was previously considered a “strong” person of interest , after the couple was found dead Monday morning in their Columbia home on Skyline Drive.

On Tuesday night, Columbia police announced on Facebook that Gaines was taken into custody without incident in Memphis, Tenn. Gaines was found at a Memphis motel with a stolen black Nissan.

Columbia Police released photo of the actual vehicle Demondra Gaines was driving. A black 2018 Nissan. (Courtesy of Columbia Police Department)

Columbia Police Captain Jeremy Haywood said a family member called police after finding Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, dead inside their home.

911 calls detail disturbing scene of Columbia double homicide

Captain Haywood said there were two other children present at the time of the murder – ages two and three. He said those children are safe with their parents now but did not share what relationship they have with the Gaines family.

“This is a tragic event. This is a sad event,” said Captain Haywood.

    Double homicide investigation on Skyline Drive in Columbia. (WKRN photo)
    Demondra Gaines, 27, person of interest in Columbia double homicide investigation (Courtesy Columbia Police Department)
    Double homicide investigation on Skyline Drive, Columbia (WKRN photo)

Gaines was arrested on warrants for First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

