CM boys go distance to win Roxana Relays

Father McGivney freshman Mia Range broke her own school record by clearing 5 feet, 3 3/4 inches to win the high jump at Monday's Roxana Relays.

ROXANA – Distance dominance carried the Civic Memorial Eagles boys track team to the championship at the Roxana Relays on Monday at Charles Raich Field.

The Eagles won four relays covering a mile or more and tacked on victories in three individual events to score 97 points in the boys division of the co-ed meet. Roxana won a tight battle for runner-up, with 71 points to get best of the rest in a boys field including Jersey (70), Highland (45), Father McGivney (27), East Alton-Wood River (19) and Marquette Catholic (four).

Highland went mostly unchallenged in the girls division, piling up 104 points to finish well ahead of Father McGivney (45), CM (44), Mascoutah (42), Jersey (36.5), Marquette (31) and Roxana (21.5).

BOYS DIVISION

CM seniors Melvin Hodge and Jordan McMurray both posted first- and second-place finishes, while senior Logan Turbyfill won the high jump at 5 feet, 8.75 inches.

Hodge won the shot put with throw at 42-4.25 and finished second in the discus at 131-3. McMurray won the 100 meters in 11.62 seconds and was second in the triple jump at 39-8.5.

The Eagles shuffled their distance runners and dealt out relay winners in the 4x800 with Jackson Collman, D.J. Dutton, Justice Eldridge and Gabe Roberts finishing in 9:03.44. The 4x400 unit with Nolan Paslay, Evan Zobrist, Lucas Naugle and Aslan Henderson won in 3:50.01.

CM also won both medley races, with McMurray, Zach Wooten, Henderson and Eldridge taking the 1,600 sprint medley in 3:53.72 and Collman, Dutton, Naugle and Eldridge taking the 4,000-meter distance medley in 11:38.40.

Roxana’s runner-up finish came with three victories and three second-place finishes. Junior Ashton Noble won the discus at 145-2. Senior Justin Laws was second in the shot at 41-1.75 and senior Cade Turner-Miller was second in the 100 meters in 11.69.

Relay victories came for the Shells in the 4x100 with Terrel Graves, Garrett McBride, Andrew Ellis and Evan Wells covering one lap in 46.99. The Shells won the 440-meter shuttle hurdles with Ty Schmidt, Dawson Coles, McBride and Ellis in 1:06.01 and placed second in the 4x200 with McBride, Ellis, Coles and Wells in 1:39.16.

Jersey junior Isaac Loges, coming off a win in the triple jump at Friday’s Mascoutah Military Classic, came back to win the triple at 39-8.5 at Roxana. Panthers freshman Dax Goetten won the 110-meter hurdles in 18.90, with sophomore teammate Adam Kribs second in 21.43. Jersey sophomore Landon Jones was second in the long jump at 19-9.75.

Casey Borkowski, Aiden Talley, Brendan Schultz and Loges gave the Panthers a victory in the 4x200 relay, running two laps in 1:37.84. Three other Jersey relays were runner-up, with Borkowski, Talley, Landon Jones and Alex Hubbell second in the 4x100 in 47.22.

Jersey was second in the 1,600 medley with Borkowski, Loges, Jones and Hubbell in 4:02.11 and the 440-meter shuttle hurdles with Goetten, Kribs, Schultz and Chris Ashlock-Chambless in 1:10.43.

EA-WR had two second-place performances with sophomore Devon Green going 5-7 in the high jump and the Oilers’ 4x800 relay second with Green, Fletcher Jones, Evan Baker and Aidan Loeffelman in 9:31.17.

McGivney freshman Jacob Huber won the long jump at 19-11.75.

GIRLS DIVISION

Father McGivney freshman Mia Range had a big day at Raich Field by winning three events. Range broke her own school record by clearing 5-3.75 in the high jump. She also won the long jump at 15-9.5 and the 100 meters at 13.42.

McGivney’s gifted distance crew added two victories with Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummins, Caroline Rakers and Elena Rybak winning the 4x800 in 10:28.48. The Griffins also won the 4,000-meter distance medley with Cummins, Lilly Gilbertson, Hatley and Rybak running 10 laps in 13:03.84.

CM’s third-place finish behind Highland and McGivney was without a victory, while taking second in five events. Senior Brynleigh Mormino was second in the shot at 33-4.5, with senior Peyton Mormino was second in the discus at 97-5

CM ran behind the Griffins in two relays with Alyssa Mann, Bella Hannaford, Eliza Donaldson and Hannah Meiser finishing in 10:48.26 in the 4x800 and those same four Eagles getting second in the 4,000-meter distance medley in 13:45.18. CM’s 800-meter sprint medley with Kayla Coffman, Jamiya Crymes, Belle Brousseau and Lauren Vaughn finished at 2:13.51 to run second to Highland.

Jersey also went without a victory, with runner-up performances in four events. Sophomore Lexi Trexler took second in the high jump at 4-11 and freshman Annabelle Yamnitz was second in the long jump at 15-4.75 for the Panthers.

Jersey relays took second in the 4x100 with Lexi Trexler, Sydney Palos, Madelaine Ramirez and Annabelle Yamnitz circling the track in 57.39 and second in the 4x400 in 5:07.44 with Peyton Finkes, Taylor Wilkinson, Rachel Hall and Morgan Johnson.

Marquette placed first in the 400-meter shuttle hurdles with Sammy Hentrich, Rose Bragenberg, Cassidy Eccles and Kambria Simons finishing in 1:12.82. Hentrich added a second place in the 100 meters in 13.50.

Roxana junior Riley Doyle won the 3,200 meters in 12:26.23