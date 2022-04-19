ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison, Wis., Reconsiders Issue of Police Body Cameras

By Chris Rickert, The Wisconsin State Journal
Government Technology
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — After eight years of study, Madison could take its first major step toward joining the growing number of U.S. cities that equip their police officers with body-worn cameras. The decision pits Madison's most liberal activists, who view the cameras as a poor way to build trust...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 2

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two suspects charged in a Madison infant’s death were given signature bond. Now, they’re both missing.

MADISON, Wis. — Esthefania Martinez and Arkeem Ashley are both accused of the death of a seven-week-old baby. Police have confirmed they are now both missing.  Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said they have been searching for Ashley and Martinez for months. Both missed an appearance in court in June 2021; police learned they were missing late in the summer. That...
MADISON, WI
KGW

Camas police officers to begin wearing body cameras

CAMAS, Wash. — Officers at the Camas Police Department will be equipped with body cameras starting next week. When that happens, Camas will be the first city in Clark County to put them to use. In November, city leaders invested more than $300,000 into the program, which includes 30...
CAMAS, WA
WMBB

PCPD secures funding for more body cameras

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is buying more body cameras to make sure every officer is equipped with the technology.  PCPD was awarded an $81,000 grant for the cameras.  Police Chief Mark Smith said the department has grown since Hurricane Michael. He said they currently have about 94 officers, but only […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KXL

Camas Police Rolls Out Body Worn Camera Program

Camas, Wash. – In April, the Camas Police Department will begin to rollout its new body worn camera program. The move comes after Clark County Prosecutor Tony Golik sent a letter to all local law enforcement agencies to take a serious look at implementing body cameras for police in order to build trust within the community. Camas PD Chief Mitch Lackey says he is totally in favor of the program.
CAMAS, WA
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#Police Union#City Council#Reconsiders Issue Of#Swat
WSFA

Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood. People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening. Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash....
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy