Bayern Munich ‘will sell Robert Lewandowski for £33m this summer’ with Man Utd and Barcelona set for transfer scramble

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
 1 day ago

BAYERN MUNICH will reportedly let striker Robert Lewandowski leave this summer - sparking a transfer battle between Manchester United and Barcelona.

Lewandowski's contract with Bayern expires at the end of the 2022/ 2023 season.

Bayern will reportedly sell Lewandowksi for £33m this summer which will spark a transfer war between Man United and Barcelona Credit: Getty

But talks between the 33-year-old and Bayern have hit the skids after months of discussions.

The Polish attacker is reportedly seeking a two-year contract extension and a pay-rise to remain at the Allianz Arena.

However, the Bavarian giants are only willing to offer him a year's extension and a salary cut. causing negotiations to break down.

The main reason why Bayern are reluctant to give Lewandowski a contract extension for another two years is because of his age.

Bayern usually don't renew players' contracts for more than a year once they reach 30, and it's no different for Lewandowski despite the fact he's scored 32 times in 30 games across all competitions this season alone.

The Bundesliga league leaders have now decided to cash in on the prolific Pole, according to Kicker, via China.org.

But Julian Nagelsmann's side will take no less than £33m for Lewandowski, the report also states.

The news of Bayern's decision to offload Lewandowski is likely to spark a transfer war between European rivals Man United and Barca who have no qualms about the veteran's age.

SunSport reported on Sunday that Barca are willing to do everything in their power to bring Lewandowski to the Nou Camp.

And unlike Bayern, the Catalan giants will offer the Pole what he wants - a three-year contract - as long as an agreement with Bayern is found.

However, Man United are also eager to recruit Lewandowski and asked his representatives to keep them in the loop last month.

United have a penchant for signing older stars over the years such as Edinson Cavani, 35, who joined in 2020, and Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, who rejoined last summer.

Although both attackers are likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Cavani reportedly has his heart set on a ‘new experience’ and wants to play in LaLiga.

While CR7 will reportedly become surplus to requirements when incoming boss Erik ten Hag takes over this summer.

