Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield Reportedly Makes Decision On Browns Workout

By Hunter Hodies
 1 day ago
In a move that should surprise no one, Baker Mayfield has reportedly decided to not attend the Browns’ voluntary offseason workouts. The Browns are one of seven teams to start these offseason workouts. Mayfield is still upset with the Browns organization after what happened...

Sheila Walker
1d ago

That makes sense don't go where you're not wanted. that the teams that didn't want you what that 30 teams that said no to a trade for you. You can always play for the girl 👧 scouts they have a opening.

