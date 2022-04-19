ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Pudgy Troopers to feel the weight of new DPS policy, DMN reports

By James Clark
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Pktx_0fDZzhgE00

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News (DMN) reported Monday that “pudgy” Texas Troopers could be pulled from duty under a fitness policy from the Department of Public Safety.

“More than 200 state troopers will need to slim down by year’s end or face discipline,” DMN reported .

The policy, posted online by DMN, said failure to achieve fitness standards will result in a required fitness plan. Those who fail to make progress on the fitness plan face consequences including: no eligibility for promotion, prohibition of secondary employment using the DPS uniform, temporary removal from enforcement role and no overtime.

What’s the standard?

“A commissioned male employee must have a waist measurement below 40 inches,” the policy said. “A commissioned female employee must have a waist measurement below 35 inches.”

If an officer does not meet the waistline requirement, there will be an assessment based on a chart of height/weight standards. There is a third way to pass based on a “standard for circumference measurements.”

The policy is not all negative. There are rewards like a fitness star to be worn on the uniform and public recognitions for fitness.

The policy itself said, “Statistically, law enforcement officers are 25 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease (CVD) than from the violent action of a suspect.”

It said the average age of a heart attack patient in law enforcement is 49. By comparison, it’s age 65 for civilians.

It also said, “Average life expectancy [is] 57 years for LEOs [law enforcement officers] – 79 years for civilians; and if a law enforcement officer lives to the age of 59, they have a 56% chance of dying from a heart attack. The same age civilian has only a 1.5% chance.”

DPS said the statistics are drawn nationwide but are still of concern for DPS employees.

The policy got underway in May 2020 and includes benchmarks through December 2022, at which time there will be “mandatory consequences.”

DPS provided a brief statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying in part, “The department continuously evaluates all programs for improvement.”

“… Recommendations and potential changes will be discussed at the August 2022 PSC [Public Safety Commission] meeting after the department has analyzed data from two complete testing cycles,” DPS also said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KAGS

BCS deputy, DPS trooper crash responding to emergency scene

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Two law enforcement officers were hurt after they crashed into one another responding to the scene of a pursuit in Brazos County. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect, later identified as Roy Arevalo Jr., 26, drove away from the scene and hit another vehicle in the parking lot.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmn#Dps#Cvd
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texoma's Homepage

City of WF municipal warrant arrests set to resume

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The warning is out across the city of Wichita Falls. “If you have municipal warrants, I suggest you get them taken care of because the people who are in charge of arresting people with outstanding municipal warrants are back to work,” City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Texoma's Homepage

Report: Abilene couple arrested in connection to malnourished 10-year-old with 0% body fat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple has been arrested in connection to a malnourished 10-year-old girl who medical experts say had 0% body fat. Marcela Ortiz and Jesus Sanchez, who have been identified as the 10-year-old’s stepmother and father, were both arrested for Injury to a Child last week following the investigation, which began […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Arrest made in hit and run injury crash last year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after a hit and run crash last year was captured on the victim’s dashcam. Alston Mayo is charged with causing an accident involving an injury according to records. Police say one victim suffered injuries that resulted in months of physical therapy and lost work. It […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy