The series opener between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets did not disappoint. In a wild contest that went down to the finish, it was the No. 2 Celtics that prevailed 115-114, thanks to Jayson Tatum's game-winning layup as time expired. Now up 1-0, Boston will try to defend home court in Game 2 against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Co. Wednesday night. The Nets took a 65-55 lead into the break as the third quarter is underway.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO