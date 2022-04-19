Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Look to Break Two Game Skid at Home Today

BROOKFIELD — With a vision, persistence and patience, Aaron Liu created something nobody else ever had before him. The Brookfield Central junior fell in love with speedskating back in 2014 and relocated from New Jersey to Wisconsin to train full time at the Pettit National Ice Center, where he joined the US Short Track Speedskating Junior Development Training Program. While Liu has seen the sport take him all across the country, he wanted to see it grow and help others after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

