Following a horrific season in which the Los Angeles Lakers did not make the playoffs, the team now has some very big decisions to make. Of course, one of those decisions pertains to Russell Westbrook, who did not perform like the team was hoping. Everyone thought Russ could make this team a bonafide contender, but in the end, he just wasn't the guy that the Lakers needed him to be.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO