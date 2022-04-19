ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Obama-Appointed Judge Who Declared GA Voting Machines Illegal, And Is Keeping Halderman Report Under Seal, Allows Dems To Proceed In Lawsuit To Prevent MTG From Running

 1 day ago
Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. An Obama-appointed Federal judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed in a Democrat politically-driven attempt to prevent GA Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene from running again in Georgia, calling her an ‘insurrectionist’ who tried to...

