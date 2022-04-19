ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
41’s Inside Pitch: Marquez and Ubaldo share traits of dominance…and maddening inconsistency

By Mark Knudson
1310kfka.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman Marquez was the Colorado Rockies lone All-Star last season, and he was rewarded by getting to pitch in the game in front of his home crowd. At the time, he had a 7-6 record but was coming off a nifty 4-1 June, when he posted a dazzling 2.41 ERA and...

Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Red Sox’s Trevor Story Stays In Game After Scary Hit By Pitch To Head

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story had quite the scare in the bottom of the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Story was struck in the helmet by a José Berríos fastball clocked at 93 mph. After spending some time collecting himself, the former All-Star received some medical attention alongside manager Alex Cora.
BOSTON, MA
Mark Knudson
Fort Morgan Times

Kyle Freeland, Rockies agree to five-year, $64.5 million extension, source says

Kyle Freeland, Denver born and bred, took the mound at Coors Field Tuesday night with a dream already realized. Hours before he pitched against the Phillies, the Rockies announced that the left-hander had signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Colorado through 2026. The extension includes two arbitration years and three years of free agency.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Profar’s throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

Raise a toast to the D'backs: Beer leads 11-2 win at Nats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three hours before Wednesday night's game, with his club last in the majors in batting average, slugging percentage and runs, first-year Arizona Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather sat in the visitor's dugout at Nationals Park and acknowledged: “There’s probably a little pressing.”
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 2

Arenado’s 2-run HR in 9th gives Cards 2-0 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 2-0. Arenado, who had struck out in his first three at-bats, launched a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Kyle Freeland strikes out three against Phillies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies SP Kyle Freeland pitched five innings on Tuesday, striking out three, walking one, and allowing six hits for two earned runs in the Rockies' 6-5 win over the Phillies. Fantasy Impact:. Freeland just signed a new contract for the Rockies before he took the mound on Tuesday and...
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Athletics prevail over sloppy Orioles in home opener

Frankie Montas limited the Baltimore Orioles to two hits over six innings and the Oakland Athletics took advantage of two errors to break a tie en route to a 5-1 victory in their home opener Monday night. Sheldon Neuse had two hits, including one in a four-run sixth, as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Sean Manaea, Padres send Reds to 7th straight loss

Manny Machado hit a two-run, first-inning homer and Sean Manaea held visiting Cincinnati to one run over six innings Monday night as the San Diego Padres scored a 4-1 win to hand the Reds a seventh straight defeat. Cincinnati’s lone run came on a first-inning homer by Tommy Pham, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI

