ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday was a day four years in the making. “With the input of school leadership, teachers, parents and guardians, a vision formed. To create a place where not only health needs of students are addressed, but also family needs and other needs. A place where trends are reversed. Where people can learn not only to survive, but thrive,” said Shirley Holland, Carilion Vice President of Planning and Community Development.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 27 DAYS AGO