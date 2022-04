A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Daily Montanan.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO