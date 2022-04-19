ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Gas Drops as Much as 11%, Pulls Back From More Than 13-Year High

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. natural gas futures plunged more than 11% at the lows Tuesday, reversing Monday's surge which saw the contract rally more than 10% at one point to break above $8 per million British thermal units and hit the highest level since September 2008. Henry Hub prices declined 11.1% at...

