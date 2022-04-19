Natural Gas Drops as Much as 11%, Pulls Back From More Than 13-Year High
By Pippa Stevens, CNBC
NBC Miami
1 day ago
U.S. natural gas futures plunged more than 11% at the lows Tuesday, reversing Monday's surge which saw the contract rally more than 10% at one point to break above $8 per million British thermal units and hit the highest level since September 2008. Henry Hub prices declined 11.1% at...
High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week. Late Friday morning, the national average...
Prices at the pump are getting a little bit easier to stomach. The average cost of a gallon of regular gas went down to $4.27, marking a 10-cent decrease in the last two weeks, the Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing the Lundberg Survey. However, that's still $1.32 over the...
For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
It's one of the main drivers of U.S. inflation reaching a 40-year high, and among the factors most likely to hurt Democrats' electoral chances in the November midterms.
Gas prices may be dropping from recent record highs in most of the country — but it's a different story in much of the West Coast. Fuel prices are still rising in Nevada and California, and, for the first time ever, the average gallon of regular gasoline now costs over $6 in a major U.S. city.
Natural-gas futures on Thursday posted a gain for the holiday-shortened week, their fifth weekly climb in a row, with prices for the fuel settling at their highest in close to 14 years. The front-month May contract for natural gas. NGK22,. +4.63%. settled at $7.30 per million British thermal units on...
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
For nearly every mile driven, American consumers find themselves inextricably linked to a complex global commodity that has a significant impact on how we get from place to place. Most of the time, the highs and the lows of gas prices are out of drivers’ hands.
LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Worsening diesel shortages in the United States and the rest of the world are intensifying upward pressure on petroleum prices and threaten to recreate the conditions that led to the record price spike in 2008. U.S. distillate fuel oil inventories, the category including diesel, fell...
Gold futures fell on Tuesday, pulling back from the five-year high it settled at a day earlier to close at its lowest finish in just over a week, as the benchmark U.S. dollar index reached its highest levels in more than two years. “Heightened geopolitical risks and global growth concerns...
Experts are warning China's recent string of COVID-19 lockdowns is about to send another shock through global supply chains. At least 373 million people—in cities that...
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its 2022 Brent spot average price forecast in its April Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report, which was released recently. According to the latest STEO, the EIA now sees Brent spot prices averaging $103.37 per barrel this year, which marks a near $2...
Natural-gas futures extended their gains into a fifth straight session on Monday, with prices settling at their highest in nearly 14 years, while oil prices finished at their highest levels of the month so far on worries about global energy supplies. Price action. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.04%. The euro was up 0.10% to $1.1025. The dollar fell slightly on Tuesday after a move higher the previous day as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faded and a rise in equities markets help boost risk-on sentiment. The greenback saw its...
Oil futures fell Tuesday, pulling back from their highs of the month to settle at their lowest in a week, as traders weighed a Libyan supply outage, China’s COVID lockdowns and surging U.S. dollar. Price action. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery. CL00,. +1.18%. CL.1,. +1.16%. CLK22,. +1.16%
As of April 18, the average price of gasoline in the United States was down by 2.5 cents per gallon compared to last week. That information comes straight from the US Energy Information (EIA), though it could mark the end of a month-long downward trend that's seen regular-grade gas drop by approximately 25 cents.
