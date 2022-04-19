ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, PA
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL MOVE ACROSS THE BUFFALO METRO AREA AND INTERSTATE 90 FROM BUFFALO TO BATAVIA LATE THIS MORNING HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This area of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of an inch in a half hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1038 AM EDT, an area of heavy snow was near Niagara Falls moving south at 15 MPH. The band will move across the Buffalo metro area through 1130 AM, including Interstate 190 and 290, and Interstate 90 from Buffalo to Batavia. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lackawanna, Batavia, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, Williamsville, Darien Lakes State Park, Grand Island, Elma, Pendleton, Le Roy, Pembroke and Akron. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 56 and 47. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435 436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 431...433...435...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 431...433...435...436 AND 437 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 431...433...435...436 AND 437. * WIND...West to northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph are possible Friday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 12 to 15 percent. For Friday...minimum humidity 7 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Washington County, Eastern Elbert, and Northern Lincoln Counties, along with Southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon and Friday evening. * WINDS...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * TIMING...Late Friday morning through Friday afternoon and Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Foot Hills SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph and could lead to near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Butte County and the Northern Foot Hills. In Wyoming, Western Crook County, Northern Campbell County and Northeastern Crook County. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE-WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 214 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 214. * Timing...Noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday for the Red Flag Warnings. Late Friday morning through Friday afternoon and Friday evening for the Fire Weather Watch. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong Late Season Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow this Evening Through Friday Morning .A strong late season storm will bring heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra this evening through Friday morning. Light snow is expected to start later this afternoon above 6000 feet, becoming heavier tonight and lowering to around 5000 feet early Thursday. Travelers should be prepared for very difficult mountain travel conditions with chain controls and possible road closures. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities with whiteout conditions at times. Lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 4500 feet. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, with localized amounts 3 feet or more, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...5 PM Today to 11 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility with whiteout conditions at times. Power outages will be possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 18:04:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Jayuya; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Jayuya and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 615 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEASTERN PLAINS AND THE EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Very dry, windy and unstable conditions persist this afternoon. Winds are forecast to trend down most areas Thursday, but will still reach critical threshold across the northeast highlands and eastern plains. A more widespread and dangerous critical fire weather event is looming for Friday with strong to potentially damaging winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains and the West Central Highlands through 9 PM this evening, then on Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph through this evening, then south to southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Snow is diminishing this evening. Additional accumulations will be less than one inch for the rest of tonight. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
COOK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy