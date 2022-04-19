ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The battle for the Donbas: Why eastern Ukraine is now the focus of Russia's war

By Phil McCausland
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleON THE ROAD TO KYIV, Ukraine — For weeks, Ukraine and its Western allies have been waiting for Russia’s promised offensive in the Donbas — an eastern region of the country that borders Russia — in the wake of Moscow’s hasty retreat from around the capital,...

Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Vladimir Putin
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
Belgium
Europe
Russia
Daily Mail

Charred remains of ANOTHER Russian convoy: Drone pictures show aftermath of ambush by Ukrainians who blew up Putin's armour as it crossed a bridge

Incredible images have emerged depicting the aftermath of an ambush conducted by Ukrainian special forces (SSO) on a convoy of Russian armour and troops headed from Kharkiv to Izyum earlier this week. Snaps released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces early this morning show the smouldering wreckage of several Russian armoured...
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
Radar Online.com

One Million Sign Petition Demanding Vladimir Putin Face 'Nuremberg-Style' Trial

More than one million people have reportedly signed a petition demanding Russian President Vladimir Putin be forced to undergo a “Nuremberg-style” trial for his alleged war crimes against Ukraine. According to Daily Star, 1.3 million people and counting are demanding Putin face an investigation for his actions. Article...
