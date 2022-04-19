ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at 'The Northman' premiere

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
April 19 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walked the red carpet together Monday.

Kidman and Urban, both 54, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Kidman's film The Northman at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The couple got close as they posed for photos, with Urban giving Kidman a kiss on the cheek at one point. The actress wore a high-neck chartreuse Prada dress with feather and beaded embellishment.

Kidman and Urban married in June 2006 and have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. Kidman discussed their early relationship on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in September.

The Northman director Robert Eggers and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe also attended the premiere Monday. The cast also includes Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke and Björk.

The new film follows the Viking prince Amleth (Skarsgård) as he seeks to avenge his father's murder.

Focus Features released an action-packed trailer for the movie in December.

The Northman opens in theaters Friday.

Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård previously collaborated on the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Eggers is also known for directing the films The Witch and The Lighthouse.

Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman attend 'The Northman' premiere in LA

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

