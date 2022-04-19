Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products.

Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.

Hempvana pain reliever recall

The company announced the recall of all four Hempvana pain relief products that are listed below. The recall warning is available at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) – check out this link.

You’ll need to be on the lookout for the following Item numbers and UPCs to tell whether your Hempvana pain relievers are included in the recall:

15436 – UPC: 097298053542 – Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine – 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and red label

14597 – UPC: 097298052583 – Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine – 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and purple label

14460 – UPC: 097298052170 – Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine – 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and orange label

15440 – UPC: 097298053566 – Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine – 8 oz. bottle with pump dispenser and green and red label

The four Hempvana products contain lidocaine. According to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), the substance has to be placed in child-resistant packaging. However, that’s not the case with this recall’s four Hempvana pain relief products.

Children might open the packages and they could swallow lidocaine, which is hazardous. Skin contact might also lead to poisoning.

Recalled Hempvana Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine 4 ounce jar Image source: Telebrands via CPSC

Telebrands sold about 183,000 units of Hempvana pain reliever that are now part of the recall. They were available for about $20 from April 2021 through January 2022.

The company sold them online and in retail stores. You could have purchased your supply directly from the company’s website, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, RiteAid, CVS, and various other retailers.

What you should do

The Hempvana recall announcement says there have been no reported cases of injury related to the pain relief products. But the company urges customers to stop using the four pain relievers. Also, they should store them in a safe location. That way, the drugs are out of sight and reach of young children.

Buyers can contact Telebrands for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled pain relievers. The company will offer a full refund for the product or a free child-resistant closure for the products that come in jars.

On top of that, Telebrands will provide buyers with a $15 digital coupon that they can use on other Hempvana products.

There’s nothing wrong with the actual Hempvana pain relief products in the recall. They’re still safe to use to relieve pain. Buyers who do not have children around can continue using the recalled products. But they should ensure no young children can ever reach the jars.

Finally, make sure you read the full CPSC recall announcement. It contains contact information and additional product images.