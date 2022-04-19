ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products.

Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.

Hempvana pain reliever recall

The company announced the recall of all four Hempvana pain relief products that are listed below. The recall warning is available at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) – check out this link.

You’ll need to be on the lookout for the following Item numbers and UPCs to tell whether your Hempvana pain relievers are included in the recall:

  • 15436 – UPC: 097298053542 – Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine – 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and red label
  • 14597 – UPC: 097298052583 – Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine – 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and purple label
  • 14460 – UPC: 097298052170 – Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine – 4 oz. jar with twist-off lid and green and orange label
  • 15440 – UPC: 097298053566 – Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine – 8 oz. bottle with pump dispenser and green and red label

The four Hempvana products contain lidocaine. According to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), the substance has to be placed in child-resistant packaging. However, that’s not the case with this recall’s four Hempvana pain relief products.

Children might open the packages and they could swallow lidocaine, which is hazardous. Skin contact might also lead to poisoning.

Recalled Hempvana Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine 4 ounce jar Image source: Telebrands via CPSC

Telebrands sold about 183,000 units of Hempvana pain reliever that are now part of the recall. They were available for about $20 from April 2021 through January 2022.

The company sold them online and in retail stores. You could have purchased your supply directly from the company’s website, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, RiteAid, CVS, and various other retailers.

What you should do

The Hempvana recall announcement says there have been no reported cases of injury related to the pain relief products. But the company urges customers to stop using the four pain relievers. Also, they should store them in a safe location. That way, the drugs are out of sight and reach of young children.

Buyers can contact Telebrands for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled pain relievers. The company will offer a full refund for the product or a free child-resistant closure for the products that come in jars.

On top of that, Telebrands will provide buyers with a $15 digital coupon that they can use on other Hempvana products.

There’s nothing wrong with the actual Hempvana pain relief products in the recall. They’re still safe to use to relieve pain. Buyers who do not have children around can continue using the recalled products. But they should ensure no young children can ever reach the jars.

Finally, make sure you read the full CPSC recall announcement. It contains contact information and additional product images.

Comments / 19

L i s a W o j c i e c h o w s k i
1d ago

only because it does not have child resistant packaging, which is important if there are young children in the house of a user of the product. there's nothing wrong with the product itself or unsafe about it

Reply
22
tonya kincaid
1d ago

omg and I thought I was something serious so I clicked to read. boy was I fooled

Reply
14
Shyra Stacy
22h ago

click bate there is nothing unsafe about the products, just the packaging 📦

Reply
9
Related
WKRC

Blood pressure medication, two generic versions recalled

(CBS Newspath/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - There's very important information for those taking blood pressure medication. Pfizer is issuing a recall of its Accuretic tablets and two generic versions of the medication due to elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing impurity. There's too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines. They're common...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent hand sanitizer recall: This dangerous sanitizer targets kids

For the better part of the past few years, we’ve been washing our hands and using hand sanitizer more often. These simple procedures effectively kill the novel coronavirus and other germs that can infect the human body. But chemical products like hand sanitizer can pose dangers in rare instances, and that happens to be the case with a new Best Brands hand sanitizer recall.
NFL
Popculture

Cake Recall Issued, 'Serious or Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction' Possible

Tova Industries, LLC of Louisville, KY, has voluntarily recalled the product Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) due to the presence of undeclared milk. A person with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

BGR.com

