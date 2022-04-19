ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

North Tonawanda police looking for missing 15-year-old

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 1 day ago
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police are looking for help finding a missing teenager.

Tristan McGee, 15, was last seen on Cedar Avenue in Niagara Falls this past Saturday night. It was around 11 p.m.

Police say he may have come back to North Tonawanda and is reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

McGee is 6’1″ and approximately 140 lbs. He has dark, curly hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call (716) 692-4111.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.

ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

